BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board awarded 11 graduating seniors from the class of 2023 with scholarships.

Through its Project SHARE Program, BPUB was able to award 11 college-bound graduating seniors with $1,000 scholarships.

“We are very proud of the recipients of this year’s Project SHARE Scholarship,” General Manager & CEO Marilyn Gilbert said. “I hope the scholarship helps alleviate some financial burden for the student’s first semester in college. BPUB wishes them the best!”

The applicants were required to complete a 500-word essay for eligibility. Additionally, the winners must reside in a household that receives any BPUB utility services such as water, electricity or wastewater.

The following are the class of 2023 BPUB Scholarship winners: