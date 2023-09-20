BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a road closure Wednesday night.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on Morrison Road will be temporarily closed between Robindale Road and North Central Avenue.

BPUB crews are working to repair a sewer force main that was struck by a fiber installation contractor.

According to BPUB, the closure is expected to last approximately 12 hours.

BPUB asks drivers to plan their routes in advance and to follow all posted detour signs.