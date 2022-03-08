BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced a temporary closure of a section of North Illinois Road between Benson Drive and Vermont Circle.

Beginning on Tuesday, March 8 until about Monday, March 28 repairs to an 8-inch sewer main at 1825 N. Illinois Ave. will be done.

According to BPUB’s news release, traffic will be detoured until work is completed. Construction dates and times are approximate.

The end date and time may vary due to the weather, soil conditions, and job provisions.

BPUB, Texas Department of Transportation, and City of Brownsville departments have coordinated this effort to make it a safe and efficient operation. BPUB apologizes for any inconveniences the closure may cause.

Call 956-983-6100 for questions or concerns.