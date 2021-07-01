BPUB announces temporary road closure, addresses resaca improvements

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary closure of Calle Retama between Calle Jacaranda and Calle Anacua for July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

According to BPUB, crews will temporarily close this portion of the street as BPUB personnel offload a 48-foot dredger into the resaca.

This closure is part of an ongoing effort by BPUB to improve the city’s resaca system. A 90-ton crane will be used to get the boat from the low boy trailer to the water.

During the work, through traffic will be detoured until work is completed, said the news release. All construction dates and times are approximate, and the end date and time may vary.

BPUB said they will coordinate with the Texas Department of Transportation, and the city of Brownsville departments to make it a safe and efficient operation.

To learn more about road closures, click here or call (956) 983-6100.