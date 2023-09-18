BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered stage two of its drought contingency plan as of Monday.

The stage two status has been implemented due to dropping water reservoir levels at the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs, which reached 25% or 834,600 acre-feet.

As of Sept. 9, the combined reservoir levels were at 23.3%.

“Protecting Brownsville’s water supply through conservation is incredibly important as we go through this hot weather,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO, Marilyn Gilbert. “All of our actions can make a huge difference.”

Listed below are the restrictions under stage two set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality:

Vehicle washing is allowed two days a week from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight, based on the last digit of the service address.

Non-essential watering is prohibited, such as washing buildings, using water for dust control, or allowing water to run off into streets.

Lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service area from midnight to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight, based on the last digit of the service address.

Variances must be acquired from the BPUB office to water new landscapes outside the landscape irrigation schedule for four weeks from the date of planting.

To find your watering days see the graph below:

Last Digit of Service Address Watering Days 0 or 1 Monday, Saturday 2 or 3 Tuesday, Saturday 4 or 5 Wednesday, Saturday 6 or 7 Thursday, Sunday 8 or 9 Friday, Sunday

“The City of Brownsville will continue to work closely with BPUB to find new ways of preserving our drinking water supply and kindly ask all BPUB water customers, both residential and commercial, for their assistance conserving ­­­water at this time,” said Brownsville Mayor and ex-BPUB Board Member John Cowen Jr.

BPUB’s Water Plant No.1 and Water Plant No. 2 can provide a maximum of 40 million gallons of water daily to meet the needs of Brownsville residents.