BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents living in the Southmost area of Brownsville have a new water tower.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) officially completed its new Southmost storage tank and 30th Street waterline project.

The 2-million gallon tank replaces two other tanks in Southmost that were more than 50 years old.

BPUB and Brownsville city officials say this upgrade will give southmost residents a more reliable water source.

“This helps water pressure into our communities so whenever the community turns on the water and they have the pressure coming in and whenever there are any type of disturbances coming in, this system helps provide that water that for continuous supply of water,” Marilyn D. Gilbert, BPUB General Manager said.

One of the two older water tanks has already been demolished. The second water tank is set to be demolished soon.

“I think today is a testament that we are continuing to invest in our infrastructure to provide better services to our residents to live better lives,” Bryan Martinez, Brownsville City Commissioner for District 1 said.