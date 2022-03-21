BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB), TxDOT, and the city of Brownsville announced a temporary lane closure.

The closure, according to BPUB is for U.S. Highway 77/83 between Veterans International Bridge and Texas Highway 100 from 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 to approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 to repair highway lights.

BPUB said traffic will be detoured until work is finished, but no on-ramps or off-ramps are expected to be closed as a result of this work.

Times may vary due to weather and job supplies. This work is part of the ongoing efforts to maintain the city’s infrastructure to improve visibility and safety on the expressway.

The work was scheduled for these times to minimize the inconvenience to motorists.

BPUB apologizes for any inconveniences this lane closure may cause.