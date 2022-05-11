BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced temporary lane closures on U.S. Highway 77/83 between Alton Gloor and Texas Highway 100.

BPUB’s news release said the closure is scheduled for Thursday, May 12 from 10:30 p.m. to about 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 13 to repair highway lights.

To minimize inconvenience to motorists, the work is scheduled for these times.

Traffic will be detoured until work is completed. No on-ramps or off-ramps are expected to be closed as a result of this work.

Times may vary due to the nature of the weather and job supplies. The work is part of BPUB’s efforts to maintain the city’s infrastructure and will improve visibility and safety on the expressway.

To learn more about road closures, CLICK HERE or call (956) 983-6100.