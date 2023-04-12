BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board of Directors voted Monday to add the company’s net interest earned on the failed $29 million Tenaska plan back to customers.

The total interest earned on the $29 million was $2,082,611, which was subsequently verified by external auditor Burton McCumber & Longoria, LLP, according to the company.

Of the $2,082,611, the City of Brownsville received $208,261 as part of BPUB’s payment transfers to the city.

The company added in a news release that it is not required to add the interest to the Tenaska Equity Fund.

The interest earned on the funds in the Improvement Fund flows back into the Plant Fund for Operations & Maintenance and does not stay in the Improvement Fund, as per section 24.B. of the Bond Ordinance.

BPUB plans to distribute the TEF bond ordinance in the following timeline: