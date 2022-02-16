BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) has announced that they are currently working on fixing outages for their customers.

The outages may be related to tree branches and palm tree debris that have fallen and hit power lines because of wind gusts as high as 35 mph, a release by BPUB said.

Officials said that they are aware of the disruptions and are currently addressing the issues.

BPUB warns to never touch a downed power line, and to always treat a downed line as if it were energized. They ask anyone reporting a downed power line to call 911.

BPUB customers can report power outages or service outages by calling 956-983-6300 or through the BPUB app.