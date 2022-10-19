BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10.

The debit card was declined at the location, and this alerted the card owner, police said.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Information that leads to an arrest could earn callers a cash reward. All calls are anonymous, police said.