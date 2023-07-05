BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody after assaulting a security officer at a Brownsville Metro Station with a wet floor sign, authorities say.

Jennifer Robin Roop faces charges of charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

Officers responded to the B Metro on Sunday in reference to someone assaulting one of the security officers doing a routine check of the area.

During the routine check, the officer noticed Roop in the bathroom.

According to police, Roop has been advised to stay away from the location because she is known to do drugs and flush the evidence in the toilet.

Police added that Roop got upset and started to strike the officer with a wet floor sign.

The officer was able to reach her portable radio to place a call for assistance, acted in self-defense and left the bathroom.

Roop proceeded to follow the officer outside of the bathroom and continued to assault her outside the location, police say.

According to police, Roop left the location before officers arrived at the scene and found her two blocks away.

When officers approached Roop, she started to flee, the release stated.

Two officers made several attempts to put handcuffs as Roop was fighting back. Both officers managed to control Roop and take her into custody.

Roop was transported to the Brownsville City Jail on Sunday and arraigned the following day. Her total bond amount is set at $30,000.