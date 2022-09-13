BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a woman accused of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.

According to a news release by Brownsville PD, the suspect, identified as Erika Larrasquitu, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 6000 block of Rabbit Run Road.

Larrasquitu and the victim were out on Friday night and according to police the two began to argue, causing Larrasquitu to head home early.

When the victim got home Larrasquitu proceeded to throw objects at him, ripped his shirt and scratched him, according to the release.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect and told her “it was over” and attempted to leave the residence. Larrasquitu then grabbed the gun and pointed at the victim, police say.

The victim was able to “slap the gun out of her hand” and disarm it. Police were called and she was taken into custody.

Larrasquitu is currently at the Brownsville City Jail and has a total bond of $25,000.