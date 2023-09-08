BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody after leaving a child alone with drugs within their reach, Brownsville police said.

Tania Liliana Garcia, 21, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child with criminal neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sept. 1 authorities responded to the 1400 block of Old Port Isabel Road regarding a welfare concern.

Garcia’s mother-in-law told police the child’s mother, later identified as Garcia, left him alone while she went to a party.

Authorities called Garcia who said her son was at her mother’s house and “he was alright.” Moments later, officers arrived at Garcia’s mother’s home and found out that the child was not there.

“Due to the exigent circumstances, officers made entry into the residence and found Garcia’s son lying down on the floor covered in blankets and wearing just a diaper,” Brownsville police said.

During the search, police found drugs “in plain view and within reach” of the child in Garcia’s bedroom. The child was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and later released to his paternal grandmother.

Shortly after, Garcia arrived at the residence and was arrested.

She was booked into the Brownsville City Jail and issued a $26,000 bond.