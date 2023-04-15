BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A woman was taken into custody for allegedly hitting a woman with a beer bottle and punching a man in the face after a jealous outrage, police say.

Ebonee Norman was arrested Monday at the 600 block of Springmart on charges of aggravated assault, assault, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication, according to a news release.

Brownsville police were in the area when they noticed a disturbance at a local bar.

Security guards at the bar confirmed with police that a man was hit in the face by a woman, who was later identified as Norman.

“The victim had redness to the side of his face where Norman punched him,” the release stated. “Officers made contact with Norman, and she told them that she did not know she was being kicked out of the bar.”

While police were talking to Norman a woman approached them and stated Norman hit her head with a beer bottle.

Police said, Norman was upset because another woman wanted to dance with her wife, which led to the fight.

Norman and her friends were later escorted out of the bar by security. Authorities found a small bag containing cocaine in Norman’s front right pant pocket, the release stated.

Norman was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Monday. She has a total bond of $40,350.