BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in Brownsville and charged with kidnapping after he allegedly dragged a woman by the hair into a vehicle, authorities said.

Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Dec. 9, at the 100 block of Alton Gloor Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On Dec. 9, officers responded to 1165 Wildrose Lane regarding a report of a kidnapping. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a witness saw a woman being dragged by the hair into a black vehicle from the second floor of a nearby building to the parking lot, Brownsville PD said.

The witness told officers the woman was forced into the vehicle by a man. The woman managed to get out of the vehicle but the man took out two knifes and forced her inside again, BPD stated.

Officers found several items at the scene belonging to the woman, including a purse, shoes, and an identification card.

“Officers were then notified that a female had just arrived at Valley Regional Medical Center with the same name as the identification care located at the scene,” police said.

The woman had two abdominal stab wounds, police added.

At the hospital, Alvarado was found outside and asked what had happened. According to police, Alvarado “was intoxicated and did not make any sense.”

Inside the hospital, the woman told police she was at a party with Alvarado but that she did “not remember anything, but waking up at the hospital.”

Evidence was found in Alvarado’s vehicle that matched the witness statement, police said.

Alvarado was arrested and taken to Brownsville City Jail. He was arraigned Sunday, Dec. 10, and his total bond was set at $150,000 on the charges filed, according to police.

Alvarado was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and public intoxication.