BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly chasing and crashing into a woman’s vehicle while she had their children in the car, authorities said.

At 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a crash at the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street in Brownsville.

According to a release from the Brownsville Police Department, a man was following a woman which led to a car chase.

Moments later, he crashed into her vehicle, which led her to crash into a fence.

Authorities said the woman had their two children in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported, but the woman and children were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The man was booked into the Brownsville City Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police have not released his identity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.