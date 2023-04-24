BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman, who they say, beat a man with a broomstick for dropping and breaking a jar of snacks.

Daniela Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on April 16, at the 100 block of Kennedy Street. She allegedly assaulted her common-law husband during an argument.

According to a news release from Brownsville Police Department, the man told police Gonzalez was upset because she could not find her car keys.

Gonzalez began accusing the man of hiding her keys, the release stated.

The man was in the kitchen and grabbed a jar of snacks but it slipped and broke on the ground.

Police said Gonzalez got upset over the broken jar and began hitting the man with a broomstick over his head several times.

“The victim refused to pursue criminal charges against Gonzalez, but according to Family Violence Laws, Gonzalez was arrested,” Brownsville PD said.

Gonzalez was arraigned on April 17 and has a bond of $15,000.