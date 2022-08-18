BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a woman who they say stole a purse from a shopping cart.

The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walmart located at 2421 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville.

Police say a store security camera captured the woman grabbing a purse from a shopping cart and then entering the store. They say the woman did not turn in the purse to anyone at the store.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).