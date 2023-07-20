BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman and two children were transported to a local hospital following a crash with a 18-wheeler, police say.

Police received a call of a major accident at 9:03 a.m. at the 6900 block of Padre Island Hwy where an 18-wheeler crashed into a vehicle, a news release stated.

One woman and two children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes while the streets in the area are blocked.