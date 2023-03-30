BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on camera stealing beer from a Stripes and striking the clerk.

A video uploaded by Brownsville police from the Stripes located on Central Avenue shows a man in a navy blue shirt and cap heading toward the refrigerator section, pulling out two packs of beer and heading straight for the entrance.

At the entrance, a clerk is seen trying to stop the man from leaving without paying for the beer. The suspect is then seen striking the woman and dropping his beer in the process.

He ultimately gets away with one pack of beer and leaves the store clerk with a mess to clean up.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip here.

All reports remain anonymous.