BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are on the search for two suspects involved in a theft.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the incident occurred in a Home Depot, located at 4551 Padre Island Highway.

The suspects were seen walking in the business, selecting several items and leaving without paying.

Video surveillance captured photos of the suspects. Video footage taken by a bystander in the parking lot shows one of one suspects evading a Loss Prevention Officer.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts or identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).