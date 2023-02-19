BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Two separate car thefts are under investigation in Brownsville.

Mario Alanis was taken into custody for involvement in an auto theft that occurred in February, police said. (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

Police say Mario Alanis, 34, was arrested for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

“Auto Theft Agents conducted an investigation and identified Alanis in being involved in the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado,” Brownsville PD said in a release.

The theft occurred on Feb. 5 at the 400 block of North Expressway.

Last month, police say another man, Rodolfo Romano Lopez, 61, was arrested for theft and engaging in organized crime as well.

Police say Lopez stole a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on Jan. 7 from the 800 block of North Expressway.

Both men were charged and each issued a $90,000 bond.

As of now, it is unknown if the thefts are related.