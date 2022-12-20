BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said.

James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

At 6 p.m. Nov. 30, a man was walking along the 3800 block of Old Highway 77 when a white Tahoe with three men and a woman stopped next to him.

“One of the male subjects pulled a knife and demanded money,” police stated. “A second male started to assault the victim and took his jacket along with his wallet.”

While officers were at the location, the police department received a call from a Xoom store in reference to two men stealing lottery tickets, the release said.

Officers arrived at the store and an investigation revealed that the men tried to use the victim’s credit cards but it showed insufficient funds, according to police. The men then took the lottery tickets 40 minutes after the initial assault, police said.

Information about the men was posted on the Brownsville Police Department social media page and the men were subsequently taken into custody, authorities said.

Garcia had a pending warrant for auto theft stemming from a vehicle taken on June 30 at the 800 block of Lincoln, police stated.

Garcia’s bond was set at $14,000; Robbins bond was set at $450,000, police stated.