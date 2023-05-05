BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers were arrested after six bundles of cocaine were found in their vehicle.

Alexis Enrique Medina, 17, and Yazjani Lui, 17, were arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, according to Brownsville police.

A news release stated that on May 3, police responded to the Brownsville and Mexico International Bridge where U.S. Customs and Border Protection had a Volkswagen Jetta in secondary inspection. A K-9 had alerted to the vehicle police said.

Medina, the driver, and Lui, the passenger, were detained after agents located six bundles of cocaine in the panels of the vehicles, the release stated. In total, the cocaine had a weight of 6.23 pounds.

Agents with Brownsville police narcotics took the teens into custody since they were under the age of 18.

Medina and Lui were arraigned Thursday and each received a bond of $50,000.