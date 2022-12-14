BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability during an argument, police said.

Evelyn Victoria Gonzalez, 17, was arrested Sunday and charged with injury to a disabled person, according to Brownville police, who alleged Gonzalez began to become disrespectful and vulgar toward a person in a wheelchair after the person told Gonzalez that they were not able to purchase some items.

A police narrative of the allegations obtained by ValleyCentral stated that due to “disciplinary reasons” the person in the wheelchair slapped Gonzalez and then Gonzalez punched and pulled the victim’s hair.

A third party called police to report the alleged assault. Gonzalez was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville Police Department City Jail, police said.

Gonzalez was arraigned Monday and bond was set at $10,000.