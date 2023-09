BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a party, authorities said.

At 5 a.m. on Sunday, authorities responded to the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing at the Bella Terra Apartments in reference to a stabbing, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ernesto De Los Reyes, was arrested. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reyes is pending arraignment.