BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects who vandalized city property.

The incidents occurred during the late hours of the night on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 on Central Avenue Park and Morningside Park, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The suspects involved removed tiles from the Central Park basketball court and left tire skid marks all over it.

At Morningside Park, the restrooms were vandalized by removing the stall doors, toilet paper dispensers and hand soap dispensers.

Additionally, the suspects also broke the top of the ceiling lights, the release stated.

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the vandalism are asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).