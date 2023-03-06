BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three suspects were taken into custody after police say the trio shot at a vehicle on the city’s northside.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday on the 3500 block of Alton Gloor.

According to a release, the victim said he parked his red Chevrolet Silverado at the Sunrise Mall parking lot, when a man tried to open the door while he was still inside.

The victim told police once the man noticed him, he ran off and got into a gray Ford Focus. The victim called 911 and began following the car.

During the call, the victim told officers a passenger in the Ford Focus began firing several rounds at him. He was not hit by any of the bullets.

“The victim stopped following the Focus … Brownsville Police Department placed a BOLO with nearby agencies.”

San Benito Police Department advised Brownsville PD they had the vehicle and the suspects in custody.

Brownsville police told ValleyCentral they are working to extradite the suspects to their custody.