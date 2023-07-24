BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in a wheelchair in Brownsville, police announced.

(Brownsville PD)

Police received a call at 9:30 a.m. of the stabbing of a 45-year-old man who was in a wheelchair on the 1300 block of Monroe Street. A man walked up and stabbed him in the arm, according to Investigator Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Jhon Edison Riaschos Murillo, was located near South Frontage and McDavitt Avenue after he was identified by a witness. He was taken into custody and a knife was located near his waistband. It remains unknown why he stabbed the victim, police added.

Riaschos Murillo will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.