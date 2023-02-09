BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arraigned in Brownsville in connection to an investigation of back-to-back auto thefts, according to police.

Cristian Garza, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of stealing three vehicles in December, police told ValleyCentral.

Garza is accused of stealing a 2021 blue Chervrolet Silverado on Dec. 20, 2022, from a parking lot on the 2300 block of N. Expressway 77, according the police. While officers were at the location taking a report of an auto theft, another person told officers that their 2021 GMC black Sierra was also stolen, police stated.

That night, officers responded to the 300 block of Morrison in reference to a third auto theft report in which a person told officers that their 2020 black GMC Sierra was stolen.

Authorities gathered evidence from previous arrests to identify Garza and secure his warrants, police told ValleyCentral on Thursday.

Garza was taken into custody on Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle with a total bond of $150,000, according to police.