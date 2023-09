BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a “person of interest” in several thefts and a robbery, it announced.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department website)

The man was seen driving an older model, gray Dodge pick-up truck.

Police said the thefts occurred at several stores in Brownsville beginning in May.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).