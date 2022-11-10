BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was caught stealing car parts on video.
The person of interest was last seen Oct. 25 taking vehicle parts from the downtown parking garage.
He was wearing a black cap, black puffer jacket, shorts and black shoes, the video shows.
In the video, the man is holding multiple car parts and uses a tool to pop off the casing of a car’s left-side mirror.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the video is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956) 546-8477.