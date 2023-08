BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Rolando Davila Beltran, 22, was last seen on W. Alton Gloor and Tandy Road area.

According to a social media post from Brownsville PD, Beltran is a person with autism and is nonverbal. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray joggers and could be barefoot or wearing socks.

Anyone with information on Beltran is asked to contact Brownsville PD at (956) 548-7000.