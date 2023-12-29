BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest linked to a Christmas Eve aggravated robbery.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

The incident occurred at 5:25 a.m. at the 1700 block of International Boulevard.

According to Abril Luna, with the Brownsville Police Department, a man walked into the store, demanded money from the register and told the clerk he had a gun in his pocket.

A man was caught on camera entering the gas station wearing a grey hoodie, white mask, neon yellow shirt and dark blue jeans with black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).