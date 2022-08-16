BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department released a timeline regarding the shooting incident that occurred at Gladys Porter High School Tuesday morning.

According to release by Brownsville PD, there was confirmed to be an “officer-involved shooting” at the high school at 8:48 a.m.

A preliminary timeline of events was provided by Brownsville police, who assisted with the incident:

8:44:01 a.m. – Brownsville PD received a call from a victim stating that her 2011 gray Ford Focus was stolen from the 2900 block of E. 32nd Street.

8:48:03 a.m. – Brownsville PD received another call asking for assistance from Brownsville Independent School District Police dispatch. Preliminary information from BISD police was that subjects in a gray Ford Focus had shot towards Porter High School. A BISD officer observed the vehicle and was in pursuit of the car near N. Expressway 83 and Boca Chica Blvd.

8:49:20 a.m. – A notification of assistance was aired out to Brownsville PD officers.

8:49:50 a.m. – A Brownsville PD officers on patrol arrived to assist BISD officers as suspects had “bailed” out of the vehicle at an abandoned building near Lincoln Street and McDavitt Blvd.

8:49:50 a.m. – Brownsville PD dispatch directs all officers to the scene to assist.

8:56:35 a.m. – The first suspect, identified as Rodrigo Rivera, was taken into custody at the 200 block of McDavitt Blvd. At this time, it was learned that officers with BISD PD had taken a second suspect, Carlos Castellanos, into custody at Porter High School.

8:59:31 a.m. – Investigators with Brownsville PD developed identifying information on the third suspect, a male juvenile who was “involved in the incident”.

10:29:23 – Investigators worked with cooperating parties to locate the third suspect at the 200 block of Shary Drive.

According to the release, “erroneous information” was released on social media of a shooting incident at Perkins Middle School. BISD PD confirmed to Brownsville PD that the campus was safe and no incidents had been reported to them.

Brownsville PD officers were sent to the middle school to ensure the safety of students and staff, as parents were “arriving in the masses.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Rodrigo Rivera.

He was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of marijuana, theft by possession, evading arrest by motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

The individual that was left behind at Porter High School was identified as Carlos Castellanos, 17, who was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft by possession.

The third suspect, the 16-year-old juvenile, was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, theft by possession and evading arrest on foot.