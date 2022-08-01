BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A two-month-old baby was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday night.

The Brownsville Police Department said the baby and her mother were killed in the accident after being ejected from the vehicle.

At 4:25 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a single-vehicle rollover on FM 511 and Dr. Hugh Emmerson Road in Brownsville. When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old woman and two-month-old baby dead at the scene of the accident, said Sgt. Billy Killebrew.

The woman was reported to not be wearing seat belt and while the child was in a car seat it was not secured with a seat belt, Killebrew said.

The 17-year-old driver, who was the father of the newborn, reported to police he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

Killebrew said the man was not arrested.