BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department

The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to put an end to the fighting. As the fighting continued, one of the men fired a gun multiple times, police stated.

The sound of gunshots popped several times, and the man got into a white pickup truck, according to the video, which was also circulating on social media posts. The video appeared to have been captured by a nearby bystander.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of the suspects, contact Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 548-8477.