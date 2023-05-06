BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men who robbed victims at a watermill in downtown.

Diego Hernandez and James Barrientos are charged with aggravated robbery and engaged in criminal activity.

Police say at around 2 a.m. on April 26, they responded to an aggravated robbery at the intersection of 3rd and East Elizabeth streets.

According to police, the victims drove to the location in their 2015 GMC Denali to get water from the machine. They say that’s when two men in a blue car parked next to them and were carrying guns.

“One of the male subjects took the victim’s cell phone and truck keys, and then each subject got into a vehicle and left the location,” Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said.

During the investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby building where the robbery took place.

Sandoval said both suspects have a criminal record.

Two days later, Hernandez was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Felony Fugitive Task Force. Barrientos was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshalls on Thursday.

Hernandez ha his bond set at $200,000, while Barrientos bond was set at $300,000.