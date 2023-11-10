BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Mario Alberto Garza, 18, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, tampering with a government record, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and nine counts of theft of motor vehicle, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

At 1:36 a.m. on Oct. 26, authorities were patrolling neighborhoods where newer model GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado had been reported stolen.

During the patrol, authorities saw a suspicious vehicle in the area that matched the description of a suspect’s vehicle, who was involved in several auto thefts.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the 2800 block of W. Alton Gloor Boulevard on a gray Dodge Ram, but the driver sped off and a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit stopped after the driver crashed into a pole, authorities said.

The driver was arrested and identified as Garza, who had several active warrants. During the search of the vehicle, investigators found a loaded handgun.

Garza was arraigned on Oct. 26 and has a total bond of $260,000.