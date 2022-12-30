BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed.

Three people were inside of the home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.

ValleyCentral spoke with Sandoval who says there were no signs of alcohol or drugs involved when the driver crashed into the home.

“The vehicle lost control, struck a fence and then struck the house,” Sandoval said. “A male subject exited the car and took off running. Officers did locate him.”

Authorities identified Daniel Alberto Noriega, 36, as the driver who fled the scene.

“He has no warrants, has nothing, he just took off,” Sandoval said. ” It’s common. People panic and they see the scene not knowing that the worst they can get is a citation.”

Sandoval suggests to never flee a scene in any case of an accident.

“Don’t run. Just stay where you’re going to get a citation and be on your way,” Sandoval said.

Noriega was arrested and charged with hit-and-run/accident involving damage to fixture, according to Sandoval.