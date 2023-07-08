BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man, who they say, paid at a local Walmart with a stolen credit card.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 4 at a local Walmart located at 2721 Boca Chica Blvd.

Investigators said, the man was caught on surveillance footage purchasing several items with a stolen credit card.

Source Brownsville Police Department press release

He was seen wearing a navy blue shirt, black basketball shorts, with a cap, black socks and light grey slides with white lettering on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).