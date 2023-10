BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man who they say stole property from a home.

The incident occurred on Oct. 16 at the 20 block of Calle Retama.

Source: Brownsville Police Department

Surveillance footage showed a man taking two chairs from the yard of the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.