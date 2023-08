BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a man involved in an alleged theft.

The man was caught on surveillance video on April 30 at a Target store.

He was last seen in a black baseball cap, blue Aeropostale t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).