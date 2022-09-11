BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Department are searching for a man who struck an officer’s motorcycle and then fled.

According to police, the incident occurred at the 600 block of Central Boulevard during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Police say the suspect was stopped by a motorcycle officer, but refused to identify himself. Police say the driver then reversed his car hitting the officer’s motorcycle and fled from the area of West Jefferson towards Palm Blvd.

The car is described as a 2002 black Buick Rendezvous with Texas license plate FZL-1098, according to the officer’s body camera footage.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department Website)

Police say say the registration on the vehicle was expired and the suspect is no longer lives at the registered address.

Anyone with information or whereabouts of the suspect, contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).