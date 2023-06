BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say has been identified in several vehicle thefts.

Carlos Ivan Ortegon, 21, has a warrant for his arrest. Police say they’ve been looking for him since last month.

Police say Ortegon was also involved in an aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ortegon, is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).