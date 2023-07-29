BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville PD is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on July 12, at a Stripes located at 6106 Padre Island Highway.

According to a news release, the man threatened the clerk with a screwdriver and chased them around the store.

The man did not stop harassing the clerk until he got the money from the register, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap, a plaid button shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).