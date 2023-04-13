BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man they allege swung an axe and a machete at family members during an Easter barbeque.

Angelo Arroyo was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sunday April 9, officers responded to the 7000 block of Persimmon Drive where victims told police Arroyo attempted to strike several members with a machete and axe.

Police said that family members gathered at the location to celebrate Easter with a barbeque when Arroyo and another family member began arguing over past issues.

“Arroyo got upset and grabbed a machete from the garage of the residence,” the release stated. “Arroyo started to swing it around almost striking several people.”

A family member was able to take Arroyo to the ground and remove the machete from his hand.

The release states that Arroyo then got up and grabbed an axe near the front law and began swinging it before it was also taken away from him.

Arroyo fled the location before officers arrived, and police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Three days later, detectives were able to track down Arroyo and take him into custody.

He was arraigned Thursday and his bond was set at $300,000.