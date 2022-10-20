BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say.

Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block of Central Boulevard late Wednesday night.

All of Central Boulevard was blocked off to traffic shortly after the incident as police and emergency officials worked at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital, Killebrew said.