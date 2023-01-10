BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said.

Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department.

The arrest stems from events on Nov. 30, 2022, when authorities responded to the 300 block of East Park Drive, where Gomez and the woman were in a vehicle together and had been arguing over children, police said.

As the argument proceeded, Gomez reached over and started to strangle the woman until she was able to break free get out of the vehicle, police stated.

The woman’s mother noticed the assault and was walking toward the vehicle, police said.

“Once the [woman] stepped out of the vehicle, Gomez intentionally struck the [woman’s] mother with the vehicle as he was accelerating,” police stated.

Brownsville’s emergency medical services were called to the scene and attended to the women, police said.

On Jan. 4, the Brownsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, found Gomez at the 2200 block of Central Boulevard and arrested him.

Gomez was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was then arraigned Jan. 5.

He has a total bond of $200,000, according to police.